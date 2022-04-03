The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Included in the list are:
n Maintenance on the Route 711 truck ramp;
n Pipe flushing on Routes 201 and 4036 in Perryopolis, and on various routes in the Mill Run and Normalville areas;
n Crack sealing on Route 119 (George C. Marshall Highway) and on Route 40 (Farmington and Markleysburg);
n Boom mowing on various routes in the Prittstown Road and Connellsville areas;
n Side dozing on Route 711 in the Connellsville area;
n Brushing and shoulder adjustments on various routes in the Mill Run and Normalville areas;
n Crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
