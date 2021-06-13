The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Included in the list are:
n Bridge flushing on various routes in the Connellsville and Uniontown areas
n Bridge replacement on Dunbar Road
n Seal coat/surface treatment on Gans, Tom Cat Hollow, Collier/Wynn and Redstone Furnace roads
n Pipe replacement on Bute Road
n Pipe flushing on various routes in the Bitner, Uniontown, Searights and Fairbank areas
n Shoulder stabilization in the Dawson and Banning areas
n Brush cutting on various routes in the Fairchance, Smithfield, White and Indian Head areas
n Washouts on various routes in the Fairchance and Smithfield areas
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county
n Crews will pick up litter across the county
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.