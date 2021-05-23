The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the week, with projects starting on Monday.
Included in the list are:
n Bridge flushing on various routes in the Smithfield, Masontown and Point Marion areas
n Bridge replacement on Dunbar Road
n Seal coat/surface treatment on Old Frame, Sugar Run and New Geneva roads
n Pipe replacement on Maple Summit Road
n Side dozing on Brownsville Road and Route 0119 in the Bullskin Township and Everson areas
n Drainage issues/brushing on various routes in the White/Mill Run areas
n Boom mowing on various routes in the Franklin Township and Dawson areas
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county
n Crews will pick up litter across the county
