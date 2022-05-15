The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Included in the list are:
n Bridge flushing on Route 166 in German and Redstone townships; Millertown, Buchanan and Bad Creek roads in Saltlick Township; Route 381 in Stewart, Springfield and Saltlick townships; Clinton and Indianhead roads in Saltlick and Springfield townships; Wynn, Collier and Big Six roads in Georges Township; Palmer Hollow, Ralph New Salem and Leckrone High House roads in German Township; White Road in Springfield, Saltlick and Bullskin townships; Countyline Road in Bullskin Township; Masontown and Palmer Hollow roads in German and Luzerne townships; Footdale Road and Mill Street in German and Menallen townships; Market Street and Albany Road in Brownsville and Jefferson Township; Filbert Orient Road in Redstone Township and Rehoboth Church Road in Perry and Washington townships;
n Bridge replacement on Central School Road in Jefferson Township;
n Seal coat on Brownsville Road in Luzerne Township; Newell/Quaker Church Road in Newell, Jefferson and Luzerne Township; Johnson Hollow Road in Fayette City and Washington Township; Gillespie Road in Jefferson Township; Rehoboth Road in Perry Township; Harmony Church Road in Perry and Washington townships and West Side Street and Navaho Hollow, Hamer, Redstone Church, Leeper and Rehoboth roads in Washington Township;
n Pipe replacement on Buchannan Road in Saltlick Township and Harmony Church Road in Perry and Washington townships;
n Crack sealing on Walnut Hill Road in German and Georges townships; Route 40 in Farmington and Henry Clay Township;
n Crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
