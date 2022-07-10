The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
n Bridge replacement on Wharton Furnace Road in Wharton Township;
n Base Repair on Penchin, Church Hill and Ranch roads and Woodvale Street in Dunbar Township;
n Spot Milling on Route 119, Connellsville and Pittsburgh streets in North Union Township;
n Side Dozing on School/River and Banning roads in Lower Tyrone Township;
n Pipe Flushing on Route 119 in Georges and Springhill townships and Gans Road in Springhill Township;
n Shoulder Stabilization on Farmington and Dinner Bell Ohiopyle roads in Wharton Township, Maple Summit and Sugar Loaf roads in Stewart Township and Gillespie Road in Washington Township;
n Crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
