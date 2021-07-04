The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Included in the list are:
n Bridge Replacement on SR 1055 (Dunbar Road);
n Seal coat on SR 3003 (Tom Cat Hollow Road);
n Pipe Replacement on SR 381; SR 2003; and SR 4010;
n Base repair on SR 4003 (Albany Road) – single lane closure;
n Drainage repair on SR 1002 (Banning Road); SR 1009 (Bear Rocks Road); and SR 1031 (Broadford Road);
n Brush cutting on various routes in the Smithfield, Masontown, and Farmington areas;
n Brush cutting and litter removal on various routes in the White, Indian Head, and Normalville areas;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county;
n Crews will pick up litter across the county.
