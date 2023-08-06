The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
During maintenance work activities motorists should expect to encounter flaggers, single-lane restrictions, moving operations, and detours. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Work plans and areas include:
n Bridge replacement is scheduled for Rush Run Road in Luzerne Township;
n Base repair is scheduled for Pleasant Valley, Oremine Hill and Kreinbrook Hill roads in Bullskin Township;
n Pipe flushing is scheduled for Elliotsville and Kirby roads in Wharton Township;
n Shoulder cutting is scheduled for Jumonville Road in North Union Township, and Dunbar Ohiopyle Road in Dunbar and Stewart townships;
n Boom mowing is scheduled for Wymps Gap Road in Springhill Township;
n Brushing is scheduled for Labelle Road in Luzerne Township, and Little Summit Road in Dunbar Township;
n Crews will pick up litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
