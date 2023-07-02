The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
During maintenance work activities motorists should expect to encounter flaggers, single-lane restrictions, moving operations, and detours. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Work plans and areas include:
n Bridge replacement is scheduled for Rush Run Road in Luzerne Township;
n Shoulder repair is scheduled for Buchanan Road in Saltlick Township;
n Shoulder cutting is scheduled for Kirby, Quebec and Elliotsville roads and Skyline Drive in Wharton Township;
n Shoulder stabilization is scheduled for Tony Row and Quaker Church roads in Perry Township, Laurel Hill Road in North Union Township and Dunbar Ohiopyle Road in Dunbar Township;
n Brush Cutting is scheduled for Laurel Hill Road in North Union Township, Dunbar Ohiopyle Road in Dunbar Township and Cranberry Road in Springfield Township;
n Inlet Cleaning is scheduled for Route 51 in Perry Township;
n Boom mowing is scheduled for Tobin School Road in Springhill Township, Tom Cat Hollow Road in Springhill and Nicholson townships, and Gans Woodbridge Road in German Township;
n Brushing is scheduled for Rush Run Road in Luzerne Township;
n Sign clearing and sign upgrades are scheduled for various routes in North Union and Franklin townships;
n Litter cleanup is scheduled for various routes in North Union Township;
n Crews will pick up litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
