The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Included in the list are:
n Bridge flushing on various routes in the Perryopolis and Brownsville areas;
n Bridge replacement for Central School Road in Jefferson Township;
n Pipe replacement on Buchannan Road in Saltlick Township;
n Crack sealing on Route 40 (Summit Mountain);
n Side dosing for Route 711 and Labelle Road in Luzerne Township;
n Washout repair on Quail Hill and Melcroft roads;
n Crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
