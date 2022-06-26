The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Included in the list are:
n Bridge flushing on Route 21 from Masontown to Uniontown; Route 281 in Henry Clay Township; Route 711 in Springfield and Connellsville townships; Canaan Church Road in Wharton Township; Hopwood Coolspring Road in North Union Township; Main/Fayette Street in Uniontown;
n Bridge replacement on Wharton Furnace Road in Wharton Township;
n Culvert on Bute Road in Dunbar Township;
n Brushing on Redstone Church Road/Beagle Club Road in Washington Township; Rush Run Road in Luzerne Township; New Geneva Road in Nicholson Township; Chalk Hill Ohiopyle Road in Wharton Township
n Side dozing on Banning Road in Lower Tyrone Township;
n Ditch cleaning on Sugar Loaf Road in Ohiopyle and Stewart Township and Route 381 in Stewart Township;
n Crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.