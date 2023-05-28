The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
During maintenance work activities motorists should expect to encounter flaggers, single-lane restrictions, moving operations, and detours. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Work plans and areas include:
n Bridge replacement on Breakneck Road in Bullskin Township;
n Inlet Flushing, pipe flushing and shoulder stabilization is scheduled for Quail Hill Road in Bullskin Township and Route 381 in Springfield and Stewart townships;
n Brushing is scheduled for various routes in North and South Union townships;
n Shoulder Cutting is scheduled for Canaan Church, Five Forks, Gibbon Glade and Fox Hollow roads in Wharton Township;
n Sign review is scheduled for Route 40 in Menallen and Redstone townships;
n Seal coating is scheduled for Zitney Road, Saw Mill, Buena Vista, Cottom, Strong, Town Country, Reservoir and Bolden roads in Franklin Township;
n Crews will pick up litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
