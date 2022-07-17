Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.