The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
n Bridge replacement on Wharton Furnace Road in Wharton Township;
n Pipe replacement on Bute Road in North Union Township;
n Base repair in Dunbar Township on Woodvale Street, Crawford Avenue and Archbridge, Ranch, Church Hill and Pechin roads;
n Pipe flushing on Edison Street in North Union Township and Bitner Road in Franklin Township;
n Side dozing on Reservoir and Bolden roads in Franklin Township, Republic Road in German Township, Banning Road in Lower Tyrone Township and Dawson Scottdale Road in Lower Tyrone and Upper Tyrone townships;
n Shoulder/pipe work on Gans Road in Springhill Township;
n Shoulder stabilization on Maple Summit/Clay Run Road in Stewart and Springfield townships and Sugar Loaf Road in Stewart Township;
n Crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.