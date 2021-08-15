The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Included in the list are:
n Base repair will take place on Pleasant View Smock and Upper Middletown roads;
n Bridge replacement will take place on Breakneck Road;
n Shoulder stabilization will take place on Summit Mountain;
n Shoulder cutting will take place on Layton, Cemetery and Banning roads;
n Slide base repair will take place on Smock Road;
n Brush cutting and litter removal with take place on various routes in the Connellsville and Mill Run areas.
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county
