The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Included in the list are:
n Bridge flushing is scheduled for Route 119 from Point Marion to Uniontown, Route 281 in Henry Clay Township, Route 381 in Wharton and Stewart townships, Route 711 in Springfield and Connellsville townships, Route 819 in Dunbar, Lower Tyrone and Upper Tyrone townships, Route 982 in Bullskin Township, Banning Layton Road in Perry and Lower Tyrone townships, Everson Road in Everson, Broadford Road in Upper Tyrone Township, Pittsburgh and Arch streets in Connellsville, and Leisenring Vanderbilt Road in Dunbar and North Union townships;
n Bridge replacement is scheduled for Central School Road in Jefferson Township. The road is closed between Gillespie and Grindstone roads with a detour in place;
n Seal coat is scheduled for Upper Middletown, Rowes Run and Searights Herbert roads in Redstone and Menallen townships, Fords Hill Road in Redstone Township, Waltersburg and Pleasant View Smock roads in Menallen Township and Royal and Smock roads in Redstone and Franklin townships;
n Pipe replacement is scheduled for Davis Road in Lower Tyrone Township. The road is closed between Sproat and Ellar roads;
n Side dozing is scheduled for Route 711 in Connellsville and Springfield townships;
n Brushing is scheduled for New Geneva Road in Nicholson Township and Wharton Furnace Road in Wharton Township;
n Pipe flushing is scheduled for Route 381 in Stewart and Springfield townships;
n Crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
