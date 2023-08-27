The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Monday, August 28, 2023 3:31 AM
Updated: August 28, 2023 @ 3:06 am
The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
During maintenance work activities motorists should expect to encounter flaggers, single-lane restrictions, moving operations, and detours. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Work plans and areas include:
n Base repair is scheduled for White and Bear Rocks Road in Bullskin and Saltlick townships, Buchanan Road in Saltlick Township, and Breakneck Road in Bullskin Township;
n Boom mowing is scheduled for Skyline Drive, and Kirby and Wharton Furnace roads in Wharton Township;
n Brushing is scheduled for Route 1055 Dunbar Ohiopyle Road in Dunbar Township, and Sugar Loaf and Maple Summit roads in Stewart Township;
n Bridge replacement is scheduled for Rush Run Road in Luzerne Township;
n Inlet cleaning is scheduled for Route 857 and Outcrop Road in Springhill Township, and Smithfield Masontown Road in Georges Township;
n Pipe flushing is scheduled for Pittsburgh Road in North Union Township;
n Pipe replacement is scheduled for Buchanan Road in Saltlick Township;
n Side dozing is scheduled for Swink Hill Road in Bullskin Township, Reservoir Road in Franklin Township and Bridge Street in Menallen Township;
n Crews will pick up litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
