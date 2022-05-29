The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Included in the list are:
n Bridge flushing is scheduled for: Route 119 from Point Marion to Uniontown; Route 166 in German, Luzerne and Redstone townships; Route 281 in Henry Clay Township; Route 381 in Wharton and Stewart townships; Route 711 in Springfield and Connellsville townships; Route 819 in Dunbar, Lower Tyrone and Upper Tyrone townships; Banning Layton Road in Perry and Lower Tyrone townships; Route 982 and Country Club Road in Bullskin Township; Mount Pleasant and Broadford roads in Upper Tyrone Township; Everson Road in Everson; Pittsburgh and Arch streets in Connellsville Township; Leisenring Vanderbilt Road in Dunbar and North Union townships; Holland Hill Road in Ohiopyle; Coolspring/Jumonville Road in North Union Township
n Bridge replacement is scheduled for Central School Road in Jefferson Township. The road is closed between Gillespie and Grindstone roads with a detour in place.
n Seal coat is scheduled for: Laureldale Road in Jefferson Township; Tippecanoe and Grindstone roads in Franklin, Jefferson and Redstone townships; Rowes Run Road in Menallen and Redstone townships;
n Pipe replacement is scheduled for Harmony Church Road in Perry and Washington townships. The road is closed between Hutchinson and Rehoboth Church roads;
n Brushing is scheduled for: Dunbar Ohiopyle Road in Stewart/Dunbar Township; New Geneva Road in Nicholson Township; Ralph New Salem Road in German Township;
n Shoulder cutting is scheduled for: Country Club Lane and East End, Swink Hill, Longanecker, Country Club and Rice School roads in Bullskin Township; Mount Pleasant Road in Upper Tyrone Township;
n Crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
