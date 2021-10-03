The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Included in the list are:
n Base repair on Newell and Brownsville roads;
n Bridge replacement on Breakneck Road;
n Shoulder cutting on Banning Layton, River, Chaintown and Dawson Scottdale roads;
n Slide repair on Smock Road;
n Flushing pipe on Route 40 (National Pike);
n Boom mowing on Popular Run/White and Buchanan roads;
n Shoulder back-up on Wymps Gap Road;
n Brush cutting on various routes in the Bitner, Dunbar, Perryopolis and Redstone areas.
n Litter crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
