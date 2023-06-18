The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
During maintenance work activities motorists should expect to encounter flaggers, single-lane restrictions, moving operations, and detours. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Work plans and areas include:
n Bridge replacement is scheduled for Rush Run Road in Luzerne Township;
n Shoulder repair is scheduled for Route 40 in South Union Township, Route 119, Archbridge Road and Woodvale Street in Dunbar Township, White and Clinton roads in Saltlick Township and Pleasant View Smock, Waltersburg and Royal roads in Menallen Township;
n Shoulder cutting is scheduled for Kirby and Wharton Furnace roads and Skyline Drive in Wharton Township;
n Pipe flushing is scheduled for Archbridge Road, Woodvale Street and Route 119 in Dunbar Township
n Boom mowing is scheduled for Fairview Hill and Sugar Run roads in Nicholson Township and York Run Road in Georges Township;
n Sign upgrades and sign clearnings are scheduled for various routes in North Union and Franklin townships;
n Litter cleanup is scheduled for various routes in North Union Township;
n Crews will pick up litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
