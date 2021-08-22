The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Included in the list are:
n Base repair on Mae West Road (Yough Dam), Pleasant View Smock Road and Smock/Royal Road;
n Bridge replacement on Breakneck Road;
n Shoulder stabilization on Route 40 (Summit Mountain);
n Shoulder cutting on Navaho Hollow, Hamer and Johnson Hollow roads;
n Inlet replacement on Route 119 (George C Marshall Parkway);
n Pipe flushing on Brownsville Road;
n Brush cutting and litter removal on various routes in the Connellsville, Bullskin Township, Indian Head and Ohiopyle areas;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work oRoaders will be addressed across the county
