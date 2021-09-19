The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Included in the list are:
n Base repair will take place in the Perryopolis and Grindstone areas;
n Bridge replacement will take place on Breakneck Road;
n Shoulder cutting will take place on Virgin Run and Cemetery roads;
n Slide repair will take place on Smock Road;
n Flushing pipe will take place on Route 40;
n Brush cutting will take place on various routes in the White and Breakneck areas;
n Litter crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work oRoaders will be addressed across the county.
