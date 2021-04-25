The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the week, with projects starting on Monday.
Included in the list are:
n Bridge flushing will take place on various routes in the Brownsville and Perryopolis areas
n Bridge replacement will take place on Braddock Dunbar Road
n Pipe replacement will take place on Outcrop Road
n Crack sealing will take place on McClellandtown and Pittsburgh roads
n Preparations will be performed for the Seal Coat Crew
n Surface improvement activities will take place on various routes in the Smithfield and Fairchance areas
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work order will be addressed on various state routes in the county
n Litter crews will be picking litter in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit.
