The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Recent Headlines
- PennDOT maintenance projects in Fayette County
- Local students learn to overcome odds to achieve their goals at a NASA space flight center
- Grimm Krupa to host free breakfast for veterans
- Veterans and rookies bring excitement to Pirates' season
- Burgettstown among school districts filing suit against social media companies
- Course correction: Ohiopyle takes aim at diversifying forests, discouraging invasive plants
- Don’t throw caution to the wind
- Game commission welcomes new deputy executive director
- Entering the ring: Brownsville grad Eadie was 2-sport star who made name as pro wrestler
- Joyce earns PAC Newcomer of the Year honors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.