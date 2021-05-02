The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the week, with projects starting on Monday.
Included in the list are:
n Bridge flushing in the Fairchance and Smithfield areas
n Bridge replacement on Mount Braddock/Dunbar Road
n Seal coat/surface treatment on Ball Diamond Road, Smithfield Highhouse Road, Walnut Hill Road, Collier/Amend Road and Smithfield Masontown Road
n Pipe replacement on Outcrop Road and Banning Road
n Side dozing on Route 51, Route 119 and Mount Pleasant/Rickey Road
n Ditch cleaning on Springfield Pike and Route 982
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes throughout the county
n Crews will pick up litter on various routes in the county
