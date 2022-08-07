The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
n Bridge replacement on Wharton Furnace Rd in Wharton Township;
n Pipe replacement on Ball Diamond Road in Georges Township;
Base repair on Bute, Little Summit and Laurel Hill roads in Dunbar Township;
n Inlet repair on Route 40 in North Union Township;
n Side dozing on Kreinbrook Hill and Pleasant Valley roads in Bullskin Township;
n Drainage issues to be addressed on Route 51 in Franklin Township;
n Shoulder repair on Route 40 in Wharton Township;
n Pipe flushing on County Line and Poplar Run/White roads in Saltlick Township and Maple Summit Road in Stewart Township;
n Crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.