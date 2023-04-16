The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
n Bridge replacement is scheduled on Breakneck Road in Saltlick Township;
n Bridge flushing is scheduled on New Geneva and Rubles Mill roads in Georges Township and Sugar Run Road in Nicholson Township;
n Shoulder stabilization is scheduled on Route 40 in Henry Clay Township;
n Crack sealing is scheduled on Route 119 in Georges Township;
n Boom mowing is scheduled on Quaker Church Road in Perry Township;
n Brush cutting is scheduled on Smock Road in Georges Township and Dunbar Ohiopyle Road in Stewart and Dunbar townships;
n Shoulder cutting is scheduled on Maple Summit and Sugar Loaf roads in Stewart Township;
n Sealcoating is scheduled on Cemetery, Banning Layton and Layton roads in Perry Township
n Crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
