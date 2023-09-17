The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
During maintenance work activities motorists should expect to encounter flaggers, single-lane restrictions, moving operations, and detours. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Work plans and areas include:
n Base repair on Clinton and Poplar Run Roads in Springfield and Saltlick townships, and Buchanan, Clinton and Imel roads in Saltlick Township;
n Boom mowing on Labelle and Rush Run roads in Luzerne Township;
n Brushing on Little Summit Road in Dunbar Township and Tom Cat Hollow and Wymps Gap roads in Springhill Township;
n Bridge replacement on Rush Run Road in Luzerne Township;
n Shoulder repair on Route 40 in Henry Clay and Wharton townships;
n Side dozing on Reservoir and Bolden roads in Franklin Township;
n Crews will pick up litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
