The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Included in the list are:
n Bridge flushing on various routes in the Connellsville and Uniontown areas
n Bridge replacement on Dunbar Road
n Seal coat/surface rreatment on Gans, Tobin School, Gans Woodbridge and Rubles Mill roads
n Pipe replacement on Banning Road
n Side dozing on Broadford, Breakneck Road and Smock roads
n Pipe flushing on various routes in the Smithfield and Farmington areas
n Brush boom mowing in the White area and one Broadford and Quail Hill roads
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work oRoaders will be addressed across the county
n Crews will pick up litter across the county
