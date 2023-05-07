The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
n Bridge replacement on Breakneck Road in Bullskin Township;
n Bridge flushing is scheduled for Dunbar Mountain Road in Dunbar Township and Route 381 (Mill Run/Normalville Road) in Springfield Township;
n Shoulder cutting is scheduled for various routes in the Summit area;
n Seal coat is scheduled for Virgin Run Road in Perry and Franklin townships, Front Street in Dunbar Township, River Road in Lower Tyrone Township and Banning Layton Road in Perry and Lower Tyrone townships;
n Brushing is scheduled for Rush Run Road in Luzerne Township;
n Litter pickup is scheduled for Route 40 in South Union Township;
n Sign review is scheduled for Route 119 in Georges Township and Route 40 in Menallen and Redstone townships;
n Crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.