The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Recent Headlines
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sunday, September 25, 2022 7:45 AM
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 25, 2022 @ 7:38 am
The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
n Bridge replacement on Tanyard Hollow Road in Bullskin Township;
n Pipe replacement on Bitner Road in Franklin Township;
n Base repair on Buena Vista and Dickerson Run roads in Franklin Township and Virgin Run Road in Franklin and Perry townships;
n Shoulder repair on Nelson Road in Wharton Township and Collier Road in Georges Township;
n Shoulder cutting on County Line and White roads in Saltlick Township;
n Pipe flushing on Fayette City Road in Washington Township;
n Crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.