The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the week, with projects starting on Monday.
Included in the list are:
n Bridge cleaning on various roads in the Brownsville and Perryopolis areas.
n Bridge replacement on Ferguson Road
n Pipe replacement on Outcrop Road
n Pipe flushing on Routes 119 and 711 in the Connellsville area and Route 381 in the Ohiopyle area
n Ditch cleaning on Route 711 in the Normalville area and on various roads in White
n Crack sealing on Routes 21 and 51
n Shoulder repair on Smithfield Masontown Road, Dry Knob Road and Route 40
