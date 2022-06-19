The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Included in the list are:
n Bridge flushing on Route 119 from Point Marion to Uniontown/University Drive/Memorial Boulevard; Route 281 in Henry Clay Township; Route 711 (Springfield Pike/Crawford Avenue) in Springfield and Connellsville townships; Dunbar Ohiopyle Road in Dunbar Township; Bute Road) in Dunbar and North Union townships; Route 40 in South Union Township; Route 51 from Uniontown to Perryopolis;
n Bridge replacement on Wharton Furnace Road in Wharton Township. The road is closed between Fayette Springs and Greenhouse roads with a detour in place;
n Seal coat on Route 166 in German, Perry and Redstone townships; Palmer, McClellandtown, Lambert, Riffle Hollow, Ralph and Masontown roads in German and Luzerne townships; York Run Road in Georges Township; Harmony Church Road in Washington Township;
n Culvert replacement on Bute Road in Dunbar Township. The road is closed between Cottage Avenue and Race Path Road;
n Slide repair on Banning Road in Lower Tyrone Township;
n Brushing on Bitner Road in Franklin Township; Leckrone Highhouse and Republic roads in German Township; Willow Grove Road in Nicholson Township; Nelson Road in Wharton Township; Jumonville Road in North Union Township;
n Ditch cleaning on Sugar Loaf Road in Ohiopyle and Stewart Township; Route 381 in Stewart Township;
n Crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
