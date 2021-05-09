The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the week, with projects starting on Monday.
Included in the list are:
n Bridge flushing in the Fairchance, Smithfield and Point Marion areas
n Bridge replacement on Mount Braddock/Dunbar Road
n Seal coat/surface treatment on Ball Diamond, Walnut Hill Road, Collier and Smithfield Masontown roads
n Pipe replacement on Maple Summit Road
n Side dozing will on Fayette and Swink Hill roads and Route 119
n Pipe flushing on Routes 711 and 381 and Quail Hill Road
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county
n Crews will pick up litter across the county
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.