The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
n Bridge replacement is scheduled for Breakneck Road in Saltlick Township;
n Bridge flushing on Route 166 in Redstone Township, Routes 201 and 906 in Washington Township, and New Salem Road in Menallen Township;
n Shoulder stabilization on Mount Braddock Road and Crawford Avenue in North Union Township, and Route 40 in Henry Clay Township;
n Sweeping on Mount Braddock Road and Crawford Avenue in North Union Township;
n Boom mowing on Grindstone Road in Jefferson Township;
n Brush cutting on Grindstone Road in Jefferson Township and Route 166 in German Township;
n Shoulder cutting on Maple Summit Road in Springfield Township;
n Crack sealing on Route 119 in Georges Township;
n Crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.