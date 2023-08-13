The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Monday, August 14, 2023 4:19 PM
Updated: August 14, 2023 @ 4:06 pm
The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
During maintenance work activities motorists should expect to encounter flaggers, single-lane restrictions, moving operations, and detours. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Work plans and areas include:
n Bridge replacement is scheduled for Rush Run Road in Luzerne Township;
n Base repair is scheduled for White/Bear Rocks Road and Breakneck Road in Bullskin and Saltlick townships, and Grandview Road in Bullskin Township;
n Pipe replacement is scheduled for Buchanan Road in Saltlick Township;
n Shoulder repair is scheduled for Smithfield/Masontown Road in Georges Township;
n Boom mowing is scheduled for various routes;
n Brushing is scheduled for Northgate Highway in North Union Township;
n Crews will pick up litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
