The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
n Bridge replacement on Wharton Furnace Road in Wharton Township;
n Pipe replacement on Bute Road in Dunbar Township;
n Side dozing on Banning and River School roads in Lower Tyrone Township; Dunbar Ohiopyle Road in Dunbar Township; Newell Road in Jefferson Township;
n Pipe flushing/tail ditch cleaning on Route 119 from Smithfield to Point Marion in Georges and Springfield townships;
n Inlet repair on Route 119 in Connellsville Township and Jones Street in Upper Tyrone Township;
n Shoulder work on Route 40 in Wharton and Henry Clay townships;
n Shoulder stabilization on Sugar Loaf and Maple Summit roads in Stewart Township;
n Crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
