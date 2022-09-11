The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Sunday, September 11, 2022 4:19 AM
n Bridge replacement on Tanyard Hollow Road in Bullskin Township;
n Pipe replacement on Bellview Road in Bullskin Township;
n Base repair on Cottom, Resevoir/Buena Vista Road and Nellie roads in Franklin Township and Bolden Road in Dunbar;
n Shoulder repair on Wymps Gap Road in Georges Township and Dinner Bell/Ohiopyle Road in Wharton Township;
n Shoulder cutting on Breakneck Roads in Bullskin Township and Route 711 in Saltlick Township;
n Boom mowing on Labelle Road in Luzerne Township;
n Brushing on Tomcat Hollow Road in Nicholson Township and Labelle Road in Luzerne Township;
n Crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
