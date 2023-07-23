The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
During maintenance work activities motorists should expect to encounter flaggers, single-lane restrictions, moving operations, and detours. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Work plans and areas include:
n Bridge replacement is scheduled for Rush Run Road in Luzerne Township;
n Pipe replacement is scheduled for Fords Hill Road in Redstone Township and Central School Road in Jefferson Township;
n Base repair is scheduled for Country Club Road and Country Club Lane in Bullskin Township, Mt. Pleasant and Dexter roads in Upper Tyrone Township and Kingview Road in Bullskin/Upper Tyrone townships;
n Shoulder cutting is scheduled for Confluence/Mae West Road in Markleysburg and Henry Clay Townships, and Maryland Road in Henry Clay Township;
n Boom mowing is scheduled for Tom Cat Hollow Road in Springhill and Nicholson townships and Wymps Gap Road in Springhill Township;
n Brushing is scheduled for various routes;
n Crews will pick up litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
