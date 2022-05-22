The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Included in the list are:
n Bridge flushing is scheduled for: Route 982, Johnson Lane and White Bridge, Breakiron, Country Club, Tanyard Hollow, Bell View, Prittstown, Longanecker and Moyer Extension roads in Bullskin Township; Route 119, Crawford Avenue/Springfield Pike and Arch and Pittsburgh streets in Connellsville Township; Nellie Road in Dunbar Township; Strong and Reservoir roads in Franklin Township; Chaintown Road in Lower Tyrone Township; Dexter Road in Upper Tyrone Township; Route 201 in Vanderbilt Township; Route 819 in Dunbar, Lower Tyrone and Upper Tyrone township; Banning Layton and Dawson roads in Perry and Lower Tyrone townships; Virgin Run Road in Perry and Franklin townships; Richey and Mount Pleasant roads in Bullskin and Upper Tyrone townships; Brown Street and Everson Road in Bullskin Township and Everson; Pittsburgh Street Extension and Narrows and Broadford roads in Connellsville and Bullskin and Upper Tyrone townships; Leisenring Vanderbilt Road in Dunbar and North Union townships; Kingview Road in Bullskin and Upper Tyrone townships; Quail Hill and Buchanan roads in Bullskin and Saltlick townships; Crawford Avenue and Breakneck Road in Dunbar, Connellsville and Bullskin Township; Bridge Street and Bolden Road in Menallen and Franklin townships.
n Bridge replacement on Central School Road in Jefferson Township;
n Seal coat on Newell/Quaker Church Road in Newell and Jefferson and Luzerne townships; Rehoboth Road in Perry Township and Perry, Rehoboth and Leeper roads in Washington Township;
n Pipe replacement on Harmony Church Road in Perry and Washington townships;
n Shoulder cutting on Narrows Road in Connellsville and Bullskin Township and Johnson Lane, Connellsville Avenue and Bell View, East End and Tanyard Hollow roads in Bullskin Township;
n Crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.