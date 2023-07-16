The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Monday, July 17, 2023 7:07 AM
Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 6:59 am
Monday, July 17, 2023 7:07 AM
The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
During maintenance work activities motorists should expect to encounter flaggers, single-lane restrictions, moving operations, and detours. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Work plans and areas include:
n Bridge replacement is scheduled for Rush Run Road in Luzerne Township;
n Pipe repair is scheduled for Route 201 in Fayette City;
n Base repair is scheduled for Everson Road in Everson, Narrows Road in Connellsville and Bullskin Township, and Bell View Road in Bullskin Township;
n Shoulder cutting is scheduled for Mae West Road in Markleysburg and Henry Clay Township, and Maryland Road in Henry Clay Township;
n Brushing is scheduled for Heisterburg Road in Luzerne Township;
n Boom mowing is scheduled for Tobin School Road in Springhill Township, Tom Cat Hollow Road in Springhill and Nicholson townships, and Woodbridge Road in German Township;
n Sign clearing and sign upgrades are scheduled for various routes in North Union and Franklin townships;
n Litter cleanup is scheduled for Route 119 in North Union Township;
n Crews will pick up litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed across the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.