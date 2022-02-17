Details of upcoming projects to repair and then replace Layton Bridge in Perry Township have been made available on the state Department of Transportation’s website.
“We wanted a place the public and stakeholders could go to and easily access information about both projects,” said Melissa Maczko, the acting safety press officer for PennDOT District 12, which includes Fayette County. “Having this information readily available helps the public have a better understanding of the timelines of the projects and the reasons behind why two projects are necessary.”
The bridge was originally constructed in 1892 and was rehabilitated in 1984.
The first project, scheduled to begin this summer, will include repair of both the Layton Bridge and the Layton Tunnel to allow the structure to continue to safely carry traffic in the immediate future.
The scope of work consists of repairing masonry elements at both portals of the tunnel, installing additional riser beams on the bridge floor system as needed, mitigating deficiencies to the bridge timber sidewalk, repairing or replacing bridge joints as needed and performing any miscellaneous concrete and/or steel repairs to the bridge deck, superstructure and substructure as needed.
The second project is a proposal to replace the bridge with a new one just to the east of the existinag structure.
Currently, mitigation options are being evaluated as part of a memorandum of agreement to comply with the National Historic Preservation Act because the bridge is eligible for the National Registry of Historic Structures. The bridge is already listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
In 2018, PennDOT compared various rehabilitation options for the bridge, as well as a full-replacement alternative. As part of that project the state agency consulted with the PA State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
PennDOT plans to finish preliminary engineering for the replacement in 2023, followed by final design and right-of-way acquisition. Construction would begin in late 2025.
That project also involves work on the single-span, single-lane bridge carrying Layton Road over Washington Run, and the associated roadway connecting the two structures.
To visit the project webpage, go to PennDOT District 12’s website www.PennDOT.Gov/District12 selecting “Construction Projects and Roadwork” from the District Links sidebar and then clicking the “Layton Bridge Project” tile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.