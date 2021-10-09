The state Department of Transportation announced Friday plans to make repairs to temporarily preserve the Layton Bridge near Perryopolis in Fayette County before eventually building a new span nearby to replace it.
Work will begin relatively soon to make much-needed repairs on the single-lane span over the Youghiogheny River and adjoining tunnel to allow traffic to use it for several more years.
“There’s some stuff that will need to be done,” said Rachel Duda, assistant district executive for design in PennDOT’s District 12. “It won’t last if we don’t do this. It’s not going to make it in its current condition.”
The initial construction will include masonry work on both entrances to the tunnel, along with repairs to the bridge floor, timber sidewalk, bridge deck, superstructure and substructure.
But that’s only a temporary solution. Those repairs will buy time for PennDOT to eventually design and construct a new bridge in the area, although its exact location has not been decided. The bidding process is expected to begin in 2025, meaning the current Layton Bridge will continue to be used for several more years. About 850 vehicles travel on the bridge daily, according to PennDOT.
“It won’t be an identical spot. We haven’t made the final determination,” Duda said of the new location. “It will be close by and function and service the two sides of the river.”
The Layton Bridge was built in 1899 and originally used as a railroad crossing, but it has been deteriorating over the years, raising questions about the future of the span. The bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and PennDOT officials previously said they were looking at options to rehabilitate the span or “market” it to be sold to a private buyer or nonprofit and then relocated.
Duda said they do not expect to be able to sell the bridge and it likely will be removed, despite its historic status. That’s part of the reason the process has taken so long, as the department had to ensure it was attempting to save the bridge or find someone to repurpose it elsewhere, Duda said.
“We’re past that point, and that point took several years. The current point we’re at is determining mitigation for the existing Layton Bridge,” she said.
PennDOT officials indicated Thursday the Layton Bridge would be preserved and remain in place, but clarified during a press conference Friday that the work would only be to temporarily keep it open to traffic until the new bridge is built.
The cost to fully rehabilitate the Layton Bridge would cost “well into eight digits,” according to Jeremy Hughes, a bridge engineer in District 12. Building a new bridge is expected to be a cheaper option and provide better access for motorists.
“We’re looking forward to getting a bridge that everyone can use and be used by all types of vehicles,” Duda said of the current Layton Bridge that only is wide enough for one lane and has weight restrictions.
The virtual plans for the repairs of the Layton Bridge will be posted on PennDOT’s website until Oct. 22. To view the plans, go online to www.PennDOT.gov/District12 and click on the “Public Meetings” link under the “District Links” heading, then click the “Fayette County” box and choose the “Layton Bridge Preservation Project” post. People can offer comment on the project or ask questions by emailing PennDOT Project Manager Ryan Thorn at ryathorn@pa.gov or calling 724-415-1082.
More information and dates for the public comment period on the new bridge will be released at a later time.
