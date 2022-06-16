The state Department of Transportation (PennDOT) launched a survey for the public to share feedback on the goals, infrastructure-prioritization and program-administration components of the Draft Pennsylvania State Plan for access to National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program funds.
The survey – which also includes an overview of the Federal Highway Administration’s NEVI Formula Program Guidance – is available at penndot.pa.gov/EV, and will close on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The public can also submit feedback by emailing ra-pdevcorridors@pa.gov. The results of this survey will build upon outreach and discussions PennDOT has previously had and continues to have with lawmakers, planning partners, utilities, local government organizations, EV-charging companies and stakeholders with equity, labor, education, and environmental expertise.
As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), PennDOT will receive and distribute $171.5 million in formula funds for EV charging infrastructure over the next five years. The department must outline and submit state EV infrastructure deployment plan to the U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT) by Aug. 1.
