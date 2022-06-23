A new resource is available to Pennsylvanians looking for drug and alcohol addiction treatment, the state’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs announced Tuesday.
Together with the national nonprofit Shatterproof, the DDAP yesterday launched ATLAS, a free Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment and Standards Platform available online at treatmentatlas.org.
ATLAS is a game changer in addiction treatment. The site explains various treatment types and what to expect when going through each treatment. A 10-minute assessment structured like popular social media quizzes leads those seeking treatment to options that meet their unique needs.
“The Wolf administration is dedicated to providing high-quality treatment to every Pennsylvanian with a substance use disorder, especially now, as we’re seeing an increase in substance use and overdose deaths,” DDAP Secretary Jen Smith said in a news release. “This new tool will not only monitor the quality of treatment providers in Pennsylvania, but also gives individuals and families a trusted resource to locate quality care for themselves and their loved ones.”
On ATLAS, addiction treatment facilities are rated based on Shatterproof’s standards and patient reviews. Former patients can review a center in much the same way one rates health-care services or DoorDash deliveries. People seeking treatment (or their family and friends) can search facilities based on reviews and other criteria, including location, insurances accepted, substance focus and age-specific programs.
Gary Mendell, founder and CEO of Shatterproof, dedicated to ending the stigma of addiction and revolutionizing addiction treatment, said it’s hard to find quality treatment.
“When my son Brian needed addiction treatment, my family agonized trying to find him the right care,” Mendell said in a news release. “ATLAS ... will give those in need and their families the transparent and trustworthy information my family never had and will help put more people on the path to recovery.”
The online tool can be viewed on any web browser in both English and Spanish. ATLAS is free and anonymous. So far, the tool has launched in nine states, including Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and reaches more than a quarter of U.S. residents.
For more on ATLAS, or to find addiction treatment near you, visit https://www.treatmentatlas.org/.
If you or someone you know is in need of immediate assistance, dial the DDAP’s 24/7 Get Help Now Hotline at 1-800-662-4357.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.