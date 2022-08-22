Penn West California welcomed new students to campus Thursday and Friday. It is a historic time at the campus, as the first freshman class arrived at the university since the State System reorganization and name change. Welcome Weekend 2022 took place for all students through Sunday not only at PennWest California, but also at PennWest Edinboro and PennWest Clarion.
