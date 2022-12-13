Pennsylvania Western University California held fall commencement ceremonies Dec. 10 at the Convocation Center. More than 1,600 students graduated from PennWest University, with campuses at California, Edinboro and Clarion. Ceremonies were held on each campus Dec. 10 and 11. At California, speakers included Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, founding president of PennWest University.
