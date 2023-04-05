PennWest

Courtesy of PennWest California

Courtesy of PennWest California

Courtesy of PennWest California

Courtesy of PennWest California

PennWest California, PennWest Clarion and PennWest Edinboro have consolidated and fall under the umbrella of PennWest University.

 Courtesy of PennWest California

PennWest University California will host “Ask the Expert: Environmental Disasters,” focusing on the Norfolk Southern train derailment, at 11 a.m. April 13 at the university’s Frich Hall or virtually at pennwest-edu.zoom.us/95002482362.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.