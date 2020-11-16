A Perry Township man was denied bail for allegedly chasing his sons with a baseball bat and threatening to "cave their heads in" Sunday afternoon.
Jason Michael Carocci, 42, of 1st Street, Star Junction, was charged by state police with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and two counts of simple assault. Police did not release the age of the boys, but court documents indicate they are minors.
According to court paperwork, the boys called their older brother to take them out of the house because they feared for their lives. Their father was acting "increasingly hostile" since the night before, Trooper Aaron Hegyes wrote in the affidavit. Carocci came upstairs and allegedly tried to assault one of the boys when the older brother arrived around 2:30 p.m., and the boy jumped from the window, off the porch roof and ran to his brother's vehicle to escape his dad. Carocci reportedly met the other boy at the bottom of the stairs and said he would "cave their heads in" if they tried to leave.
Carocci then allegedly came out of the house "yelling and screaming" and tried to hit one of the boys with a baseball bat. He allegedly hit the older brother with the bat, causing a small cut on his thumb.
A neighbor told police Carocci was "acting erratically for days" and said she saw him swing a baseball bat at a vehicle in the road.
Carocci denied chasing the boys with a bat, and said he only stood at the bottom of the stairs in an attempt to stop them from leaving. Hegyes said Carocci was acting "highly agitated" and "erratic" on the scene.
Carocci was arraigned Sunday evening before on-call Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr., who denied bail.
