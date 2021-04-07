A Fayette County man sustained a skull fracture after he was allegedly beaten up and robbed, state police said.
Matthew A. Garner, 26, of Perryopolis allegedly used a hard object to hit Donald Sherman and rob him of about $800 on Sunday in Connellsville Township.
Police said Garner and Sherman argued earlier in the day, and as Sherman was walking to a friend’s house, he was hit from behind. When he fell to the ground, police said, he saw Garner. According to court paperwork, Garner demanded Sherman give him his money while continuing to assault him, and told Sherman he would kill him if he contacted the police.
Sherman told police that after Garner fled the scene, he made his way to a Crawford Avenue home and passed out from his injuries.
After medical scans were completed, police said a physician at Highlands Hospital told them Sherman had a severe fracture to the front of his skull and would likely require surgery. In addition, Sherman suffered cuts and bruises on his face.
Garner is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault and theft. He is being held at Fayette County Prison with bail set at $10,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14.
