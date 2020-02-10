A Perryopolis man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his paramour in a fight over an open box of cereal, according to police.
Robert Earl Yoney, 21, of 14 Washington Mills Road is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person for a fight involving three men at his address at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
According to court paperwork, Yoney and Dustin Atkinson were arguing about a box of cereal that was left open. Yoney allegedly brandished a knife and Terry Dubovich – Yoney's paramour – stepped in to break up the fight, police said.
The complaint alleged Atkinson hit Yoney with a stun gun in the hand that was holding the knife, and the fight spilled over from the kitchen to the living room where Yoney allegedly hit Atkinson in the head with a large porcelain statue. Yoney then allegedly hit Atkinson in the head with a crutch.
Atkinson suffered a laceration to his head and a cut to his left eye, which was swollen shut, court paperwork stated.
Yoney was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, who set bail at $40,000. He remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
