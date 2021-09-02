A Perryopolis woman is facing child endangerment charges after she allegedly tried to drive with her child in the car while intoxicated.
Perryopolis Police said they were called to a Barneys Road home Saturday because Harlee Christine Frioni, 23, was fighting with her mother and grandmother about taking her child to West Virginia. Police alleged the child was strapped in a car seat in Frioni’s vehicle, and the women were trying to stop her from leaving.
Court paperwork alleged Frioni punched her mother and shoved her grandmother. When police arrived they separated the women, and the child’s father came to get the child.
Frioni was charged with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, public drunkenness, simple assault, harassment and two counts of disorderly conduct. She faces an Oct. 14 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.